Go ahead, admit it --you secretly scan the supermarket tabloids in the checkout line to quench your thirst for over-the-top stories. Make it your New Year's resolution to indulge in Investigation Discovery's new guilty pleasure series, TABLOID. Guaranteed to satisfy inquiring minds, the one-hour show, hosted by the Emmy Award-winning king of tabloid television, Jerry Springer, peels back the curtain to probe the most bizarre larger-than-life stories you can't possibly imagine. No stranger to astonishing tales, Springer brings more than 20 years of experience working with outrageous characters. Baring all of the twists and turns, and macabre motivations behind eye-catching criminal accounts, TABLOID unearths the most mind-blowing headlines of your favorite checkout line magazines exposing the biggest stories of the day.