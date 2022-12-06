Not Available

Taboo is a documentary television series appearing on the National Geographic Channel. The series is an educational look into rituals, and traditions practiced in some societies yet forbidden, and illegal in others. Each hour long episode details a specific topic, such as marriage or initiation rituals, and explores how such topics are viewed throughout the world. Taboo generally focuses on extreme viewpoints; in the sense that they are the most misunderstood, despised, or disagreed upon in the world.