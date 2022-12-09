Not Available

Tabula Rasa

  • Drama

Director

Kaat Beels

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Caviar Films

A psychological thriller about Mie, a young woman with amnesia who is locked up in a secure psychiatric hospital. Mie is visited by Detective Inspector Wolkers who claims she was the last person seen with the vanished Thomas Spectre. As a witness and prime suspect, she appears to be the sole key to this mysterious disappearance. In order to solve the puzzle and find Thomas, Mie has to reconstruct her lost memories and find her way back through the dark labyrinth of her recent past.

Cast

Veerle BaetensAnnemie D'Haeze
Stijn Van OpstalBenoit
Hilde Van MieghemRita
François BeukelaersWalter
Lynn Van RoyenNikki
Tom AudenaertOlivier

View Full Cast >

Images