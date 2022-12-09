Not Available

In Tackle My Reno, pro-football player turned handyman Sebastian Clovis teams up with overwhelmed homeowners to right their renovation wrongs. In the world of Doing It Yourself, it’s easy to take on more than you can handle. It takes a fed up loved one to say ENOUGH! That’s where Sebastian comes in. Like any good coach, he’s got the skills and motivational attitude to see anyone through the construction process...however lacking in skill they may be. With humour, hijinks and plenty of fumbles along the way, Sebastian and the DIYer tackle the reno like it’s a championship game.