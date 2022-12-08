Not Available

For Chef Aarón Sánchez, Mexican food is love. And tacos? Well, they're his favorite. In this one-hour special, Chef Aarón is hosting the biggest and best taco party ever! From Miami to Los Angeles, Aaron is cranking up the mariachi and visiting the hottest taco joints the United States has to offer. Along the way Aarón will be on the lookout for inspiration for his own recipes, and he might end up doing some cooking himself. After all, to Aarón, spreading the love means making tacos, not just eating them.