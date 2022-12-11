Not Available

This is your taco master class. This is your comedy school. This is "Tacos Con Todo," a.k.a., "Tacos With Everything." First We Feast's "Tacos Con Todo" is a new series that shines a light on California's exciting taco culture through the eyes of stand-up comedian and SoCal native, Jesus Trejo. Jesus cut his teeth performing at the iconic venue, The Comedy Store, soaking up knowledge from comedy legends. Now he's inviting some of the world's funniest comics to talk shop over a plate of L.A.'s best tacos.