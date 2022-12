Not Available

Tactical Roar is a Japanese anime television series set in a not-too-distant future. The series is around all-female crew of the commercial Warship, the Pascal Magi. The series is mix of serious combat, political intrigue, light romance, and comedy. A classic story of the underdogs trying prove their worth amidst superior enemies, and doubtful arrogant allies. The series produced with mix of traditional and Computer Generated animation.