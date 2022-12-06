Not Available

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and few situations rival military necessity. What is surprising is how often solutions to military problems turn out to be useful in everyday life. TACTICAL TO PRACTICAL is a new one-hour program from The History Channel that explores innovations developed for combat that have evolved into useful tools for civilian life. Hosted by Hunter Ellis, former Navy Officer and SURVIVOR contestant. There is no currently active editor for this show. If you would like to be the editor look here for details.