Таємниці великих українців

Not Available

Modern historical and documentary series of investigations and research dedicated to famous figures of national history. The creators of the project involved about 150 experts from Ukraine and the world, traveled to 9 countries and found interesting facts that now allow us to rediscover history. In the 8-episode project you will learn more about the lives of Simon Petliura, Andrei Sheptytsky, Mykhailo Hrushevsky, Danylo Halytsky, Roksolana, Bohdan Khmelnytsky, Ivan Mazepa and Anna Kyivska.