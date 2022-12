Not Available

Tæskeholdet was a live satire radio show on Denmarks Radio P3, which was aired between 1996-1997. The hosts were Casper Christensen, Jan Gintberg, Mads Vangsø og Søren Søndergaard and started The show frequently featured content of a sexual and provocative nature. The show was sent every friday morning from 9:10 to 12:00. Likely inspired by US Radio host Howard Stern, for example the studio was often guested by strippers and naked women in general.