In the new KRO-NCRV program 'Table for Two', two people go out for dinner together, but only one of them knows why and with whom, for the other the dinner is a big surprise. While the initiator is on the way by taxi, the other waits in the restaurant. Who will come through the door later? Did they see each other that morning or is it someone from a distant past? What is it like to meet again?