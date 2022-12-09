Taht L-Art (2012)

Not Available

A Television Program that discovers never seen before underground places found beneath the Maltese Islands! Follow DJ Toby and Professional Diver Jason Fabri as they discover what lurks beneath our feet! A program that discovers never seen before Underground places found on our Maltese Islands! Watch DJ Toby & Jason Fabri go through hell as they are thrown into never ending, impenetrable 10 story deep caves full of bats and mosquitoes, a maze of undiscovered WWII shelters, an underground hospital, unseen NATO offices, Winding old Airport tunnels, lost cities and many other spooky and dangerous dwellings that lie right beneath our feet that have never been seen before!