"Taiheiki" is the the 29 Taiga drama by NHK, broadcast from January 6 to December 8, 1991, 49 episodes in total. It centers on Ashikaga Takauji's rise to power, overthrowing the Kamakura shogunate and eventually establishing the Ashikaga shogunate. The protagonist Ashikaga Takauji is played by Hiroyuki Sanada.