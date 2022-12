Not Available

We already knew Taiko no Tatsujin's characters are pretty darn cute from playing the games, but this clay anime series, officially produced by Namco, makes sure we'll never forget it. Though it's supposed to be a show for children - it originally aired on Japan's Kids Station channel, if that's any indication - you'll find yourself totally drawn into the adventures of Wada Don, Wada Katsu, and their clay friends.