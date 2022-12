Not Available

The battle on the gridiron may be rough when the Chicago Bears take on the Buffalo Bills, but it's nothing compared to the action going on outside the stadium. Guy Fieri has thrown down the gauntlet, and tailgate teams from around the country are dukin' it out to see who has the most killer grub in the game! Bringing their rigs, grills, costumes, attitudes and amazing eats, these teams mean business and are fighting for tailgating supremacy as Food Network's Tailgate Warriors.