Taishi Kakka no Ryourinin

In 2013, Ko Osawa (Sho Sakurai) works as sous-chef at a first-class hotel. He cooks French cuisine. His job at the hotel requires him to cook for hundreds of customers, but Ko Osawa prefers to cook for a single customer. One day, he happens to see a pamphlet inquiring about a chef available to work at a diplomat office. Ko ends up taking the job and quits his job at the hotel. 2 years later, Ko now works as the chef at the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam. Ko then takes part in a cook-off against the chef at the French Embassy.