Not Available

Taiyo Sentai Sun Vulcan is the fifth season in Toei Company's Super Sentai tokusatsu television series. It was broadcast from February 7, 1981 to January 30, 1982 and is the only Super Sentai series to serve as a direct sequel to its previous series and the only all-male super sentai team. Its international English title as listed by Toei is simply Sun Vulcan.