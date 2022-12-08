Taiyou no Yuusha Fighbird

Not Available

Draias, the self-declared ruler of the universe decided to make Earth his base. Together with his ever-loyal subjects Zol and Shura, he carries out his misdeeds through the evil scientist Jango. To stop them, Fighbird and his team follow him to Earth. Fighbird disguises himself as Prof. Amano's assistant, Katori Yutaro, and in doing so, is in for a culture shock as he learns how to live with his human hosts. It's the good, old, cliched battle of good-versus-evil on a mainly human scale as Prof. Amano settles a lifelong grudge match against his former colleague Dr. Jango, while Fighbird squares of with Draias and his men.