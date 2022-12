Not Available

This Nickelodeon series, based on the popular video game, follows the adventures of Tak (voiced by Hal Sparks), a 14-year-old shaman's assistant who has the ability to summon the magical Juju. Unfortunately, he's still learning to manage his new powers. Although his bumbling often angers the Chief, Tak's friends -- Jeera, the Chief's daughter; Keeko, a laid-back dreamer; and dim-witted Lok -- are always close by to help out when the Juju just isn't cooperating.