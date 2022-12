Not Available

Mustaqim does not believe in love but his heart is attached to Siratul, a village girl with a strong and resilient soul. Siratul even managed to persuade Mustaqim to put aside his ego and repair his relationship with his estranged father. But Mustaqim and Siratul's love is suspected due to Mustaqim's stepmother, Melissa who is obsessed with him. Mustaqim will do anything to ensure his marriage with Siratul remains strong and untainted.