Takayuki Yamada in Tokyo-to Kita-ku Akabane

Not Available

During the summer in 2014, popular actor Takayuki Yamada is filming his role in a new movie. During this time, he is having problems separating his character from his real self. Takayuki Yamada decides to read manga “Uhyo! Tokyo-to Kita-ku Akabane.” The manga depicts unique, real people living in the Akabane area of Tokyo. Takayuki Yamada is impressed with the manga. He also decides to go to Akabane to find himself. Takayuki Yamada first contacts director Nobuhiro Yamashita and asks him to film him in Akabane. He then makes an appointment to meet manga writer Toru Seino in Akabane. Takayuki Yamada goes on to meet other people from the manga and also interacts with his acting friends Gou Ayano, Kyosuke Yabe, director Hitoshi One, musician Kazuya Yoshii and others.