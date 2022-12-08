Take It all

Not Available

Host Howie Mandel brings America another game show, this one based on a popular holiday party game. The first contestant chooses from a studio full of unmarked packages and reveals its contents to the others. The next contestant then must decide whether to take the already opened prize or choose something new, and so it goes until there are only two contestants left. At that point, Howie reveals the contents of the boxes and the players have the option to steal or share. If one player steals, he gets all the prizes, but if both players decide to steal they both go home empty-handed.