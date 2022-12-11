Not Available

Take Me Home was a television drama series that originally aired in May 1989, starring Keith Barron, Maggie O'Neill, Reece Dinsdale, and Annette Crosbie. The series was created and written by Tony Marchant and was shown in three episodes on BBC One. Playing the lead, Kathy, was one of the first television roles for actress Maggie O'Neill. Reece Dinsdale was known for his role opposite John Thaw in the comedy Home to Roost. The show's storyline follows Kathy, a lonely young woman suffering from new town blues in an extended Midlands town. The fictional industrial town is experiencing a major transformation – new housing estates, roads, and a center of advanced computer technology. Lost and desperate, Kathy encounters taxi driver Tom, who is driven by his skilled job as an engineer and the infusion of modern technology in the town. Kathy and Tom begin to meet secretly, behind their respective partners' backs. Their obsessive affair plays out over a backdrop of the social and economic changes of 1980's "Thatcherite" Britain. Take Me Home has many scripted references to actual changes in society at the time: notably, the technology encroachments upon industry and skilled labour. Scenes were shot in semi-built new housing estates and bland corporate business parks. Kathy's husband, Martin, is written as a progressive computer expert, determined to compete with his corporate peers and succeed on all levels, whatever the cost; he forces Kathy to have an abortion in the first episode, as he feels a baby would negatively affect his career. His colleagues at "InfoCo" are pompous, arrogant and chauvinistic.