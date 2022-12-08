Take Me Out (US)

Not Available

Single women searching for love hope to find a match in this fast-paced and unpredictable dating series hosted by entertainer George Lopez. Each week, in front of a studio audience, brave bachelors try to impress beautiful women. As the bachelor reveals more about himself, the women can opt out if they lose interest. During the last round, the bachelor choose which woman he would like to take on a romantic fantasy date. The remaining women return next week for another chance at finding Mr. Right.