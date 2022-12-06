Prepare to be Taken... Taken is a sweeping sci-fi adventure that weaves together the story of three families over three generations and their crucial roles in the history of alien abductions. Set against the backdrop of actual history and UFO lore, Taken creates a powerfully emotional and evocative tale of mankind's encounters with extraterrestrials.
|Dakota Fanning
|Allie Keys
|Matt Frewer
|Dr. Chet Wakeman
|Emily Bergl
|Lisa Clarke
|Heather Donahue
|Mary Crawford
|Joel Gretsch
|Owen Crawford
|Adam Kaufman
|Charlie Keys
