Not Available

Taken

  • Drama

Director

Sergio Mimica-Gezzan

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

DreamWorks

Prepare to be Taken... Taken is a sweeping sci-fi adventure that weaves together the story of three families over three generations and their crucial roles in the history of alien abductions. Set against the backdrop of actual history and UFO lore, Taken creates a powerfully emotional and evocative tale of mankind's encounters with extraterrestrials.

Cast

Dakota FanningAllie Keys
Matt FrewerDr. Chet Wakeman
Emily BerglLisa Clarke
Heather DonahueMary Crawford
Joel GretschOwen Crawford
Adam KaufmanCharlie Keys

View Full Cast >

Images