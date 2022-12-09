Taking New York

Not Available

Gorgeous, ballsy and super ambitious, this lot are taking in the extreme highs and cut-throat lows that only NY living provides. The group includes associate art gallery director Amy and her sassy graduate twin Megan; high-flying Essex model Jamie and his equally successful lad-pad flat-mates Ben and Danny; special events producer Sophie and her super ambitious friend Georgina; West End actor James, who is searching for his big US break; newbie to the city and boy next door Henry; slick businessman and bar owner Gagan; America’s Next Top Model winner Sumner; and British gent and hospitality worker Matt. Some of the eclectic bunch are already great mates and go way back; the rest have to make friends and learn how to play nicely together.