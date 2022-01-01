Not Available

Taking the Hill is a news and commentary series broadcast on MSNBC in the United States. Hosted by Iraq War veteran and former Congress member Patrick J. Murphy, the series focuses on "leadership, public service and breaking down the civil-military divide in the country". It began on November 6, 2013 as a one-hour discussion accompanying the documentary Wounded: The Battle Back Home.The show became a regular series in December 2013. Taking the Hill is broadcast on the fourth Sunday monthly.