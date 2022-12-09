Talent: The Casting Call

Not Available

Talent is the series about two girls trying to make it in LA. The chance to become a chart-topping star doesn’t happen every day, but Harper Walker is no ordinary talent. She’s a wild-child with a killer voice—not to mention a best friend named Danielle, who’ll fight more fiercely for Harper than any pit bull Hollywood manager would. When Harper gets the chance to sign with a record label, she and Danielle head to LA, where life is a beach party, the music execs are sharks, and it takes more than talent to survive. But Harper has much more than talent—she has Danielle by her side. Watch what happens on Talent. Starring Alexandra Chando (The Lying Game), B.C. Jean, Mishell Livio, Randy Wayne, Vinessa Antoine, Jay Haden, and A.J. Buckley.