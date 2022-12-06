Not Available

To capitalize on the merchandising craze brought forth by HBO's series "Tales from the Crypt", they invented this Saturday morning cartoon. Much like the series (and EC comics) that the cartoon was based on, the show featured different child characters weekly who ended up in twisted situations, but with a little more morality play than the HBO series. Still hosting was The Cryptkeeper, and in the second season, The Vaultkeeper and The Old Witch (both narrators from the comic series) had come in to upstage The Cryptkeeper. After two seasons, the show disappeared from ABC's lineup, but resurfaced on CBS in 1999 with new episodes, under the title "New Tales from the Cryptkeeper." The Vaultkeeper and the Old Witch were now absent as hosts, and the Cryptkeeper kept popping up within the context of the story more than in the previous seasons. In 2000, CBS dropped their entire Saturday morning children's show schedule. Since then, the show has aired in Canada and elsewhere in the world.