It is a world shrouded in mystery. The tombs of the ancient Egyptians were thought to to be portals that would carry their inhabitants to a glorious afterlife. In modern times, these burial chambers reveal fascinating stories of the rulers of ancient Egypt: Pharaoh's like Ramses III and Tuthmosis III, known as 'Egypt's Napoleon' as well as stories of tomb raiders, the people who risked death to claim the Egypt's riches.