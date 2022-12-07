Tales of Agriculture

Not Available

Tadayasu Sawaki heads off to his first year at an agricultural university on the edge of Tokyo. Sawaki has a unique ability: he can see and communicate with bacteria and other microorganisms. Hijinks ensue. In the second season the story continues exactly where it left off previously. Professor Itsuki's Fermentation Cellar and laboratory is ready for operation and with Sawaki Tadayasu's unique gift to see and communicate with microbes to help, Itsuki's motley group of students begin to process different fermented products like soy sauce and sake.