Not Available

Tales of Little Women, the animated series is loosely derived from the book and introduces new material and characters. The series begins with the introduction of the March family happily living in Gettysburg (the nearby town of York in the English version), until one day during a picnic, Mr. March notices Confederate scouts at a riverbank. As an officer of the Union Army on leave with a broken arm, Mr. March hesitantly leaves his family to inform his superiors and to prepare for the upcoming battle.