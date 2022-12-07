Tales of Symphonia

Not Available

Two worlds exist, unaware of the other`s existence. These worlds survive by competing for the use of mana. The most important beings in these worlds are known as the "chosens". These chosens must go on a journey to awaken the sleeping Summon Spirits, defeating the Desians, and restoring mana. Lloyd Irving and his friends Colette Brunel, the Chosen of Sylvarant, and Genis Sage, the smartest kid in Iselia set off on a journey with Kratos, a mysterious mercenary and Raine, Genis` sister. Along the way, they make more friends and discover the truth behind the World Regeneration. Based on the video game of the same name.