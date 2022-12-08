Tales of the Unexpected (2014)

Not Available

Tales of the Unexpected is an exciting new three by one hour series of documentaries that shines its light into some of the stranger corners of science. Tales of the unexpected is a strand of provocative, confronting and thoroughly entertaining science documentaries. Each episode reveals a fascinating, sometimes awkward, and frequently unsettling world where peculiar ideas are put to the test - where diseases are diagnosed by palm-readers, where paternity uncertainty drives the mating game, and where breasts are a toxic health hazard.