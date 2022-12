Not Available

Love, Desire, Betrayal. Max Beesley is Mitch Moore, a DJ with a charm that women can't resist. Women love him and he knows it. Ultimately he can't help himself when he's caught up in a tangled love triangle and falls for the one woman he really can't have, his best friend's fiance, Claire. If you sleep with your best friend's wife and he doesn't find out - did it actually happen?