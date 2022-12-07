Not Available

Talking Bad is a weekly, half-hour live after-show and companion piece for AMC's Emmy Award-winning series, Breaking Bad. Hosted by Chris Hardwick, Talking Bad will analyze and examine every detail of Breaking Bad’s final eight episodes. Talking Bad features Hardwick spending time with fans, actors, producers and television enthusiasts, recapping the most recent Breaking Bad episode, and taking questions and comments from viewers. Fans may continue to engage with the after-show following the on-air conclusion, online, at amc.com for more videos, weekly polls and photo galleries of the guests featured on the series.