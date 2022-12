Not Available

Join Shelly Horton, as she recaps the week's events on Nine's Married at First Sight. Joined by A Current Affair's Erin Willing, the two will judge and comment on every single person that walks down the aisle to marry a complete stranger. Shelly will also be joined by relationships expert John Aiken, celebrity commentator Ashley Spencer, fashion enigma Christian Wilkins and characters from the show along the way.