Talking with Chris Hardwick

Not Available

The popularity of AMC's "The Walking Dead" aftershow "Talking Dead" -- and specifically of host Chris Hardwick's conversationalist ability to bring out the best in guests -- has moved the network to create a year-round talk franchise. Each hourlong episode features Hardwick talking with a single guest (or series cast) from across the entertainment landscape. The in-depth interviews highlight the host's irreverent, authentic take on pop culture today, and audience interactivity affords fans a fresh destination to celebrate their favorite pop icons.