Beautiful, lucky, and the only daughter of her parents Tamanna is now not that lucky because her parents left her in the cruel world, forever. However, Tamanna’s maternal uncle is kind-hearted and he decides to take the girl home. But seems like the life of Tamanna is not too easy. Tamanna’s paternal grandfather was a cobbler and her maternal grandmother feels this is a dishonor for her family. On the other hand, Tamanna is her granddaughter too.