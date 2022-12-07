For her first year of high school, Fu Sawatari moves to Takehara, a scenic old town near Hiroshima, on the Inland Sea. Her father, who has passed away, grew up in Takehara. She loves taking photographs with his old film camera, a Rollei 35S. The story follows her and the friends who gather around her as she comes to love her new home.
|Kana Asumi
|Kaoru Hanawa
|Yuka Iguchi
|Norie Okazaki
|Ayana Taketatsu
|Fuu Sawatari
|Ai Kayano
|Kanae Mitani
|Sayaka Ohara
|Sayomi Hanawa
|Junji Majima
|Dougou Kazutarou
