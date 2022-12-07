Not Available

Tamayura

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yumeta Company

For her first year of high school, Fu Sawatari moves to Takehara, a scenic old town near Hiroshima, on the Inland Sea. Her father, who has passed away, grew up in Takehara. She loves taking photographs with his old film camera, a Rollei 35S. The story follows her and the friends who gather around her as she comes to love her new home.

Cast

Kana AsumiKaoru Hanawa
Yuka IguchiNorie Okazaki
Ayana TaketatsuFuu Sawatari
Ai KayanoKanae Mitani
Sayaka OharaSayomi Hanawa
Junji MajimaDougou Kazutarou

Images