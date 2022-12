Not Available

Tamori Club is a late-night variety program hosted by comedian Kazuyoshi Morita, better known as Tamori. It is broadcast in Japan on the TV Asahi network. It started on 8 October 1982, and is one of the longest-running programs in Japan. This program deals with social phenomena from original, maniac viewpoints. Due to its "low budget", it has no stage sets, and almost all of the shooting is done on location.