Not Available

Tanaa Banaa is focused on two teenagers stuck in a marriage arrangement. Starring Alizeh Shah, Daniyal. The drama perfectly encapsulates the true essence of youth in a very lighthearted way.Directed by Saife Hasan and produced by MD Productions, the serial also features Javeria Abbasi, Komal Rizvi, Aamir Qureshi, Hassan Noman Qureshi and others in prominent roles.