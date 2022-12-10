Tang Dynasty Tour

Not Available

A story filled with laughter and tears revolving around an archaeologist who time travels to the Tang Dynasty and gets caught in the political struggles in the palace. After getting caught in a sandstorm while on an archeological expedition, Yun Ye is shocked to find that he has ended up in the Tang Dynasty. He makes use of his knowledge from the modern day to carve out a decent life for himself and slowly climbs the ranks as a court official. He becomes friends with the Crown Prince and also encounters an old love.