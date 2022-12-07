Not Available

Tangle is an Australian drama series for the Showcase subscription television channel. It revolves around the intertwined lives of the Kovac and Williams families and their network of friends and extended family. TANGLE is about two generations of two families colliding, connecting... sometimes at cross-purposes as they navigate their way around the maze of love, sex, money and politics. Tim Williams has the world at his feet. Tipped for a top job in Cabinet, he is well on his way to becoming Premier. With a happy marriage, a good relationship with his teenage son and respect from his peers, his future is looking great. There’s only one little problem: 15 years ago, Tim had a brief, ill judged affair with drug-loving wild-child Nat Manning. The affair ended in pregnancy. After confessing to his wife Christine, they patched up their marriage and fought bitterly for custody of the child, Max. Nat fled to London and has barely been heard from since. Now 10 years on, Nat is a mere smear on the landscape of the Williams’ hard won, happy lives. But Nat is back … and there is a secret undercurrent to the world into which she returns. Her sister, Ally, is living in domestic oblivion. Unaware that her husband, Vince, is having an affair, Ally is also blind to the fact that his best friend, Gabriel, is in love with her. She is oblivious to Vince’s plans: a builder with ambition to jump into the big league, Vince can almost smell the possibility of a life of power, money and sex. If Tim Williams is going to climb the political ladder, then Vince is determined to extract his own benefits through their secret family connection. But Nat has a way of exposing what’s hidden. And through it all, the teenage children of Ally and Vince, Nat, Tim and Christine, and Vince’s mistress Em, are busily creating their own generation of chaos as they discover sex, danger, and the thrills of oncoming adulthood.