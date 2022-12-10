Not Available

Taniec z gwiazdami is a Polish light entertainment reality television series broadcast by TVN. It was the Polish version of the BBC's popular Dancing with the Stars / Strictly Come Dancing franchise which has been sold to more than 30 countries worldwide. The 1st season of Taniec z gwiazdami aired in Poland on TVN in the spring of 2005, the 2nd in the autumn of 2005, the 3rd season in the spring of 2006, the 4th season in the autumn of 2006, the 5th season in the spring of 2007, the 6th season in the autumn of 2007, the 7th season in the spring of 2008, the 8th season in autumn 2008, the 9th season in the spring of 2009, the 10th edition in the autumn of 2009, the 11th season in the spring of 2010, the 12th season in the autumn of 2010 and the 13th season in the autumn of 2011. The series never premiered a season in 2012, but will premiere the 14th on the spring of 2014. When on air, every Sunday, the average rating figures show more than 7 million viewers tune in to watch the show. The highest rated episode was the second season finale, where over 8 million people watched. Since the beginning of the show there have been four different presenters. Magda Mołek, a well-known TV presenter, was the female host during the show's first season. Hubert Urbański who originally hosted with Mołek during the first season, stayed with the show until mid-2007 after the fifth season. He is a well-known television host, especially for his work on Milionerzy, the Polish edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. Katarzyna Skrzynecka, a film, stage actress, and singer, was the female host in seasons 2–12. Piotr Gąsowski was introduced in 2007 as the new host to replace Hubert Urbański. He is an entertainer and an actor. In season 13 Katarzyna Skrzynecka was replaced by Natasza Urbańska as the female host.