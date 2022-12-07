Not Available

Tank Overhaul

Welcome to the world where military geeks, genius mechanics and eccentric millionaires are living the dream with blowtorches, industrial lathes and hi-tech electronics, restoring four notable battle tanks from WWII. Each episode follows one tank's story: the rebuild; the innovations that made each machine great, and the engineering flaws that proved fatal. Unique serial numbers lead us to re-trace each tank's forged-in-war history: discovering where it was made, the battles it fought and the often tragic end of its fighting career.

Images