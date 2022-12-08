Tappajan Näköinen Mies

Not Available

Private investigator Viktor Kärppä (Samuli Edelmann) is a former KGB agent haunted by his past. When he settles in Finland, the country of his ancestors, it is his attempt to create an orderly and tranquil life with his new girlfriend Marja Takala (Maria Ylipää), an independent-minded academic who prefers to keep her life simple. But when a kindly antiques dealer approaches him for help in finding his Estonian wife, Kärppä soon finds himself in a descent into the international criminal underworld – complete with drugs, KGB operatives, and lowlifes – as the uncomplicated life he had with Marja begins to slip away. Kärppä is not a killer, even if he looks like one, but can a man change his identity – or shed his loyalties – merely by crossing a border?