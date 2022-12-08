Not Available

The story centers around five Japanese high school students who are too young to be called adults, but who no longer think of themselves as children. Sakai Wakana once took music lessons, but she withdrew from music after losing her mother. Miyamoto Konatsu is a positive-thinking girl who loves singing and spends time after school at the vocal music club. Okita Sawa is a spirited archery club member who dreams of becoming a horse rider. Tanaka Taichi is a chronically late badminton team member who lives with his college student sister. Wien just transfered into Wakana's class after 12 years abroad in Australia. Music brings Wakana, Konatsu, Sawa and the others together into an ensemble during their last summer in high school.