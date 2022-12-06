Not Available

"Tarzan, Lord of the Jungle" was a Filmation cartoon that aired on CBS from 1976 to 1980. Unlike the simple-minded man depicted in the movies, this cartoon had an intelligent, well-spoken Tarzan who was accompanied by a monkey sidekick, N'kima. In many ways, this series was the most faithful of all screen-based adaptations of Edgar Rice Burroughs' Tarzan, and featured a number of "lost cities" from the original novels. The rotoscoped animation is based upon the work of Burrough's favorite Tarzan artist, Burne Hogarth.