When techno-genius Jack is bundled off to stay with his distant and daring cousin Tashi, nothing can prepare him for the wild adventures that Tashi has in store for him. With the aid of creature-whisperer Lotus Blossom, no volcano is too high, no giant too tall, and no dragon too fierce! Giants, ghosts, witches, bandits, demons, dragons... Tashi, Jack and Lotus Blossom are ready for anything!